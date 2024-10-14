Head of the Protocol Department receives a copy of the credentials of the Russian Consul General in Basra

The acting head of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Counselor Ammar Muhammad Daoud, received a copy of the credentials of the Consul General of the Russian Federation in Basra Governorate.

The Foreign Ministry stated in a statement: “The head of the Protocol Department received a copy of the credentials of Jamshid Boltaev, marking the start of his official duties as Consul General in Basra.”

It added: “During the meeting, Boltaev reviewed the work plan of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in the governorate.”

For his part, the head of the Protocol Department confirmed the readiness of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide all forms of support and assistance to the consulate staff, which contributes to enabling them to perform their duties and tasks to the fullest in Basra.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency