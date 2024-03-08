HAMIEH UNDERSCORES COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY AT WORLD FORUM ON BUILDINGS AND CLIMATE IN PARIS

During his speech at the World Forum on Buildings and Climate in Paris, Lebanon's Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Dr. Ali Hamieh, reiterated Lebanon's commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation. Despite facing challenges and continuous attacks on Lebanese towns, particularly from Israeli forces, Hamieh emphasized Lebanon's enthusiasm for implementing energy conservation measures in its buildings. He acknowledged Lebanon's modest progress in this area since 2005, including the identification of thermal zones and the issuance of green building standards. However, Hamieh lamented that the economic collapse and COVID-19 pandemic hindered the enforcement of these standards. The Works Minister then highlighted the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanese territories, resulting in the destruction of thousands of homes, regardless of their energy efficiency. Hamieh concluded by affirming Lebanon's dedication to energy conservation, and its determination to pursue sustainability with the support of its resilient people and the international community. Source: National news agency - Lebanon