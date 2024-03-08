Al-Kabir discusses with the House of Representatives Finance Department the unified budget law and the proposed tax on the exchange rate.

Yesterday, Wednesday, the Governor of the Central Bank, Al-Siddiq Omar Al-Kabir, held a meeting in his office with a number of members of the House of Representatives and advisors to the Central Bank, to discuss a number of banking and financial issues. The Central Bank said in a statement that the meeting, which was attended by Marai Al-Barassi, Deputy Governor, the Chairman and members of the Finance Committee of the House of Representatives, and some advisors at the Central Bank of Libya, dealt with following up on the stages of preparing the unified budget law for the year 2024, the rise in the exchange rate in the parallel market, and the smuggling of food commodities and others for neighboring countries, rationalization of spending and the effects of currency of unknown origin on national security. The meeting also discussed the uses of foreign exchange for various commercial and personal purposes, and the public sector in light of the expected revenue indicators during the year 2024, in addition to discussing the proposal of the Central Bank of Libya to impose a fee on the exchange rate to control the parallel market and agree on the procedures presented in this regard. . Source: Libyan News Agency