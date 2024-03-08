BERRI BROACHES SECURITY SITUATION WITH MAWLAWI, MEETS CENTRAL BANK ACTING GOVERNOR, RECEIVES RAMADAN CONGRATULATORY CABLE FORM EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT

House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday received at the second presidency in Ain al-Tineh Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, with whom he broached the country's general conditions especially the security situation. Speaker Berri also met with Acting Governor of the Lebanese Central Bank, Wassim Mansouri On the other hand, Berri received a congratulatory cable on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan from Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. In his cable and marking the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, President Al-Sisi wished the two brotherly peoples and all the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations further development, progress and prosperity. Source: National news agency - Lebanon