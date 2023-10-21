Hamas discloses to Turkey the nature of any future prisoner exchange with Israel

Istanbul - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan revealed that Hamas informed Ankara that any prisoner exchange process with Israel would need a calm environment to begin.

Fidan said, in an interview with the local channel “TRT Haber” last night: that many countries have approached Ankara with requests for assistance in releasing prisoners held by the Hamas movement.

Fidan added: “We are making efforts in this direction... and Hamas mentioned during a meeting with us that achieving this initiative requires a calm atmosphere and a specific process.”

Last Monday evening, the Turkish Minister discussed with the head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, the possibility of releasing the prisoners./End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency