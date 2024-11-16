Habib Sabah to Compete in UK Professional Snooker Championship.



Manama: Bahraini snooker champion Habib Sabah has received an official invitation from the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) to participate in the UK professional snooker championship (Masters) in Leicester, United Kingdom, following his outstanding performance in the Middle East Q Tour series.

According to Bahrain News Agency, the qualifying rounds will run from 16 to 21 November, with the main tournament featuring the top 16 ranked players and qualifiers from November 21 to December 1. Sabah’s opening match on Sunday is against Irish player Robbie McGuigan at 12:30 PM Bahrain time, with a potential second-round clash against a Chinese player.

Sabah expressed gratitude to HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, and HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), President of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain

Olympic Committee (BOC), for their support of Bahraini athletes on the international stage.

Munther Jawad Al Basri, Chairman of the Bahrain Billiards, Snooker, and Darts Federation (BBSDF), described Sabah’s invitation as a source of pride for Bahraini athletes. Al Basri also highlighted Sabah’s recent quarter final finish at the World Championship and his excellent form heading into the UK Professional Championship. He commended the Bahrain Olympic Committee, led by Faris Al Kooheji, Secretary General of BOC, as well as the GSA, for facilitating Sabah’s participation in this prestigious tournament.