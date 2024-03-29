Guinea: Official Inauguration of Mohammed VI Mosque in Conakry



In accordance with the High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, may God assist Him, the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema, in coordination with the competent Guinean authorities, inaugurated the Mohammed VI Mosque in Conakry on the occasion of the Friday Prayer.

The official ceremony was attended by Guinean Prime Minister, Amadou Oury Bah, President of National Transition Council of Guinea, Dansa Kourouma, Guinean minister of National Defense, Aboubacar Sidiki Camara, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Guineans Living Abroad, Morissanda Kouyaté, and Secretary General of Religious Affairs of Guinea, Karamo Diawara.

This ceremony was also attended by a delegation from the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema, led by its Secretary General, Mohamed Rifki, Morocco’s ambassador to Guinea, Isam Taïb, President of the Foundation’s section in Guinea, Abdelkarim Dioubate, as well as Moroccan and Guinean personalities.

During the Friday prayer at the Mo

hammed VI Mosque in Conakry, the Khutbah (Friday Sermon) was delivered by the representative of the Moroccan Supreme Council of Ulema.

The Mohammed VI Mosque in Conakry, whose construction works were launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, may God assist Him, on February 24, 2017, was built according to authentic Moroccan architectural standards, with an accommodation capacity of more than 3,000 worshipers, over an area of one hectare.

This religious monument includes a large prayer room, a conference room, a library, a Koranic school, a commercial area, an administrative department and green spaces.

The Mohammed VI Mosque in Conakry will host prayers and Holy Quran lessons, and will be a minaret to disseminate Wisdom, as part of the brotherly relations between Guinean and Moroccan people, to benefit the Republic of Guinea of Moroccan experience and expertise in the management of the religious field and the promotion of religious values of tolerance, solidarity and dialogue, on

the basis of the common religious constants between the two brotherly countries.

On the sidelines of the official inauguration ceremony, and as part of its charitable social activities, the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema, in perfect coordination with its section in Conakry and the Secretariat General of Religious Affairs, will distribute over 1,000 food baskets.

This action aims to enshrine the values of humanity, solidarity and mutual aid within Guinean society, in accordance with the Vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, President of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema.

On this occasion, Morocco’s embassy in Conakry, with the participation of the Mohammed VI Foundation of African Ulema, is organizing an official Iftar ceremony within the Mohammed VI Mosque in Conakry, in honor of Guinean official religious authorities and diplomatic representations accredited in the Republic of Guinea.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse