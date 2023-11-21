Growth of Boyden Turkiye Drives Expansion into Azerbaijan

Boyden enhances cross-border capabilities to Turkish and Azeri companies seeking world class leadership talent

Growth for Boyden Turkiye

ISTANBUL, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boyden, a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm, announces the expansion of its business in Turkiye with new offices in Azerbaijan. The extended team will enhance the close business relationship between the two nations through a seamless, cross-border approach to executive search and leadership consulting.

Turkish companies in Azerbaijan and Azeri companies in Turkiye will benefit from one local contact for both markets, through Murat Ergene and Ibrahim Paksoy, Managing Partners in Turkiye, and Allahverdi Baghirov, Principal in Azerbaijan. Collaboration is further strengthened by two new Principals who join the team in Turkiye, Hande Dönmez Osma and Melis Ertürk Keskin.

“We understand the complex challenges facing our clients and have robust resources to meet their needs, comments Murat Ergene, Managing Partner, Boyden Turkiye. “Through our global partnership we draw upon our collective insight into the evolution of different industries, the global talent pool and the leadership needs of organisations worldwide”.

“Boyden has served clients in Turkiye for twenty-five years, and is distinctive in providing locally-rooted, cross-border capabilities,” adds Ibrahim Paksoy, Managing Partner, Boyden Turkiye. “Clients value our client-centric approach and previous multinational experience in senior-level roles. We are delighted to welcome Allahverdi in Baku, and look forward to delivering exceptional outcomes through synergies in the region and with our global colleagues”.

Based in Azerbaijan, Allahverdi Baghirov brings to Boyden over 15 years’ experience in HR leadership, consulting on human resource management, executive search, leadership development and assessment. Before joining Boyden, he was CHRO, Executive Board Member at Araz Supermarket MMC, Chief Administrative Officer at UBN Ltd, and Head of HR at Gilan Holding. His consulting capabilities have a strong academic base; he is also Adjunct Lecturer at Baku Higher Oil School in Baku, Azerbaijan.

