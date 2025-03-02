Benghazi Security Directorate Warns Merchants Against Roadside Displays

Benghazi: The Greater Benghazi Security Directorate has issued a warning to merchants and business owners about displaying goods on main roads and roundabouts. This practice obstructs traffic, leads to congestion, and poses risks to the safety of road users.

According to Libyan News Agency, the directorate emphasized that competent authorities have designated specific squares and markets for merchants to display their goods. The directorate urged all business operators to adhere strictly to laws and regulatory controls.

The security authorities made it clear in a post on their official page that they are prepared to take strict legal measures against those who violate these regulations. This is part of their broader initiative to maintain public order and enhance traffic safety within Benghazi.