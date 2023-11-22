Global Ventures Streamlines The Recruitment Process With Elevatus’ Integrated Technology

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link

RIYADH, November 22nd, 2023 – Elevatus, the premier AI-driven recruitment software, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Global Ventures, an international, MEA-focused venture capital firm. This partnership signifies Global Ventures’ adoption of Elevatus’ unified and comprehensive recruitment platform. The primary objective of this collaboration is to deliver elevated value and efficiency across candidate management, talent sourcing, internship program recruitment, and centralized communication with stakeholders.

Global Ventures backs global-minded founders leading growth-stage companies and using technology to transform emerging markets and the world. This integration will empower Global Ventures to create a branded career page that attracts top talent, centralizes recruitment processes across departments, matches candidates to the right roles, assesses candidates remotely through AI-powered video assessments, and onboards new hires through personalized journeys in mere hours.

Nina Carpio, HR Director at Global Ventures, commented:

“Our decision to collaborate with Elevatus stems from our commitment to excel in a competitive market. Elevatus’ state-of-the-art recruitment solution enables us to streamline and enhance our hiring processes in order to attract the best regional and global talent. This partnership also reflects our belief in the digital future of work, where intelligent and sophisticated recruiting solutions support businesses in hiring, assessing, and retaining a talented employee base.”

Elevatus’ turn-key technology platform seamlessly orchestrates every facet of the recruitment cycle, empowering the venture capital firm to centralize its candidate database, access top talent from a pool of 2,000 job boards, streamline its annual internship programs, and engage with stakeholders, all within one integrated solution. This will enable them to reduce the time-to-fill from the industry standard of six weeks to a matter of days. Moreover, the automation of manual processes, such as email communication, will result in a reduction of one full workday’s workload.

Yara Burgan, Founder and CEO at Elevatus, added:

“At Elevatus, we are dedicated to pioneering HR tech innovation to meet the evolving needs of leading organizations like Global Ventures. Our partnership underscores our commitment to delivering tailored solutions that centralize, optimize, and streamline recruitment processes through advanced state-of-the-art technology. We empower organizations to excel in the competitive landscape by harnessing the full potential of HR tech innovation and setting new standards in recruitment.”

By adopting Elevatus’ user-friendly and holistic solution, Global Ventures is better able to attract and onboard high-caliber talent, offering an immersive recruitment experience within the venture capital investing sector.

About Elevatus:

Elevatus is an integrated solution that automates the entire recruitment process, from creating job requisitions to onboarding new hires. Elevatus has helped hundreds of companies from all around the world streamline their recruitment through the power of AI, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced solutions. Allowing them to recruit more talented workforces, secure a paperless recruitment process, and transform their existing tech stack into a unified recruiting powerhouse.

About Global Ventures:

Global Ventures is an international venture capital firm, investing in founders and ideas scaling across emerging markets. Global Ventures backs global-minded founders that are leading growth-stage companies and using technology to transform emerging markets.

Portfolio companies include: Abhi, Altibbi, Enhance Fitness, Hive, Helium Health, Paymob, Proximie, Pyypl, RedSea, Sympl, Tabby, Tarabut, Moniepoint, and Zid. More information can be found at https://www.global.vc/

