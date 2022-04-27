Galliott Capital Advisors Names Robert Mourad as Chief Portfolio Strategist

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Galliott Capital Advisors, the independent wealth advisory firm, today announced that Robert Mourad has joined the firm in the new executive role of Chief Portfolio Strategist. Mr. Mourad will also serve as Executive Director of Products & Services, responsible for working directly with the firm’s clients on portfolio construction and partnering with Galliott’s advisors on growing their business.

Galliott, founded in 2020 by Antoine Souma, focuses on the financial and investment needs of international clients, primarily in Europe, Mexico, and the Middle East. The hiring of Mr. Mourad is part of a strategic plan to significantly grow the firm’s assets under management and attract additional entrepreneurial advisors who seek the benefits of working in a collaborative, independent environment.

“Having known Robert Mourad for more than 20 years, I knew that his knowledge of the industry, the markets, and the full array of products we can deliver would make Robert a tremendous asset to our clients and advisors alike,” said Mr. Souma, Galliott’s Managing Partner.

Mr. Mourad joined Galliott from UBS Financial Services after a 26+ year career, during which he held several roles in investment advisory, portfolio strategy, and wealth planning, culminating in his role as Advisory Sales Consultant for UBS’ Southwest Region. He holds multiple industry designations, including: CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®); Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®); Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA®); Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®); and Chartered Sustainable, Responsible, Impact Investments Counselor (CSRIC®). Mr. Mourad earned his MBA at Pepperdine University and his BS in Business Administration Finance at California State University Long Beach.

“Our international clients have particular needs that are often underserved by larger financial services firms,” said Mr. Mourad. They require not only more skilled and specialized advisors, but also a broader range of investment vehicles to accommodate their portfolio objectives. As an independent firm working in a true open architecture, Galliott can deliver best-in-class products, services and analytics from our growing list of resource partners.”

Galliott Capital Advisors is an independent wealth advisory firm, providing family office solutions to sophisticated entrepreneurs and their families. A globally oriented practice, with international clients primarily in Europe, Mexico, and the Middle East, Galliott has managed the complex, multigenerational financial needs of cosmopolitan clients for more than 20 years. Galliott offers a private banking level of personalized service, integrity, a tireless work ethic, and discretion. To learn more, visit www.galliott.com.

