Foreign Ministry: Syria follows with concern the current incidents in Sudan

An official source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry affirmed that the Syrian Arab Republic is following with concern the current events in brotherly Sudan and wishes the Sudanese people security and stability.

The source said” Syria is also following with great interest the situation of the Syrian community and the diplomatic mission in brotherly Sudan.

The source added that the Ministry instructed the Syrian embassy in Khartoum to register the names of the Syrian community wishing to be evacuated according to the available capabilities and within the framework of preserving the lives of Syrians away from potential dangers.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency