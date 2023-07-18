Foreign Ministry: Syria condemns illegitimate entry of French Foreign Ministry delegation to Syrian territory

Syria condemned in the strongest terms the illegitimate entry of a delegation from French Foreign Ministry into Syrian territory, stressing that this behavior is a flagrant violation of the most basic international laws and norms.

A Foreign and Expatriates Ministry official source told SANA on Tuesday that the Syrian Arab Republic condemns in the strongest terms the illegitimate entry of a delegation from French Foreign Ministry into Syrian territory, stressing that this behavior is a flagrant violation of the most basic international laws and norms which the French Diplomacy drawls with in lots of its policies.

The French delegation’s meeting with the separatist organizations constitutes a flagrant violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and reveals the destructive role and the extreme French hostility to Syria, and France’s full partnership in aggression against Syria through its support for terrorist groups and separatist militias, the source went on to say.

The source added that Syria reminds the French government that the fight against terrorism is to be in cooperation with the Syrian state that faced this terrorism, but not in cooperation with the separatist organizations that formed a cover for the French government and are united by one goal, which is hostility to Syria and its people, and violation of its sovereignty and undermining its territorial integrity.

The Foreign Ministry concluded its statement by saying that Syria calls on the international community to condemn these reckless acts of the French government and demands it to respect international legitimacy and laws and pay attention to its internal problems, which have been the talk of the whole world recently, especially the rooted racist behaviors in its apparatus.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency