Manama, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received a cable of congratulations from Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, the Deputy Prime Minister, on the victory of World Endurance Champion, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Representative of HM the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, and Captain of the Royal Endurance Team, securing first place in the 160 km FEI World Endurance Championship held in Montpazière, France.

Source: Bahrain News Agency