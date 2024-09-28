FM: Expanding the scope of war in the region may lead to serious consequences

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein stressed that expanding the scope of war in the region leads to serious consequences.

Hussein said in a tweet on the (X) platform, “Today I participated in an emergency joint meeting of the member states of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.”

He added: “I stressed the importance of holding an emergency joint summit of Arab and Islamic countries to discuss the dangerous conditions the region is going through and to come up with effective decisions to cease fire in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Lebanon and the Red Sea.”

He added: “Expanding the scope of the war in the region may lead to serious consequences, most notably providing a suitable climate for terrorist organizations to resume their terrorist activity.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency