FM: Egypt keen on maximizing Singaporean companies’ benefits from investment opportunities in Egypt

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Egypt is greatly committed to maximizing Singaporean companies' benefits from investment opportunities in Egypt, especially those offered by major project such as the Suez Canal corridor project. This project offers massive investment opportunities in logistics and transit trade, and port management businesses, Shoukry added during a meeting on Saturday 23/03/2024 with Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan who is on a current visit to Egypt. The two sides discussed the remarkable growth in bilateral ties over the past few years, agreeing on the need to maintain that growth, according to a statement by Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid. They also mulled a proposal to establish a joint business council to promote cooperation between private sector representatives in both countries. Meanwhile, the Singaporean official said his country is looking forward to further cooperation in the renewable energy, agriculture, and tourism industries. The meeting also took up a wi de range of international and regional issues of mutual concern, atop of which is the ongoing war in Gaza and how it affects maritime security in the Southern Red Sea, the spokesman noted. Source: State Information Service Egypt