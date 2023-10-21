Federal Police: 18 accused arrested according to various legal provisions in Baghdad

Baghdad - Federal Police forces arrested 18 defendants wanted according to various legal provisions in Baghdad.

The Federal Police Command stated in a statement today: “The Federal Police forces, through conducting security practices within the departments of responsibility in Baghdad, were able to arrest 17 accused of various legal substances, which included (drugs, premeditated murder, theft, threats, quarrels, possession of Unlicensed weapons), in the areas of (Al-Shu’la, Al-Nahrawan, Al-Mada’in, Al-Wahda district, Al-Kamaliyah, Al-Shama’iyya, Al-Fadhiliya, Al-Zafaraniyah, Diyala Bridge, Al-Rasiyah district) in Baghdad. A force from the Third Brigade was also able to arrest a suspect in the (Al-Bataween) area. It was seized in his possession a quantity of crystal narcotic substances and tools for drug use.”/End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency