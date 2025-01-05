Explosions in Dhaira and Tair Harfa

Dhaira: National News Agency correspondent reported that enemy bulldozers carried out works inside Lebanese territory on the outskirts of the border town of Dhaira, in addition to bombings in Dhaira and Tair Harfa, after targeting the Tair Harfa triangle in the morning.

The situation remains tense as local authorities monitor the developments closely. The recent activities have heightened concerns regarding border integrity and regional stability.