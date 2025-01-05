Erdogan: There Are Attempts to Revive ISIS

Trabzon: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed on Sunday that Turkey has defeated the terrorist organization ISIS, but there is an attempt to revive it again, according to “Anatolia News Agency”. Erdogan made these remarks during his participation in the eighth general conference of the Justice and Development Party in Trabzon, emphasizing the ongoing struggle against ISIS.

According to National News Agency – Lebanon, Erdogan stated that Turkey successfully dismantled ISIS and highlighted current efforts by unnamed groups to revive the organization for regional agendas. He credited Turkey’s military operations in northern Syria for removing the influence of the PKK terrorist organization from its borders, reinforcing Turkey’s security stance.

The Turkish President underscored that the era of weapons, violence, terrorism, and regional manipulation through external powers has ended. Erdogan also affirmed that Ankara will prevent the establishment of new barriers between Turkey and its regional allies, emphasizing the historical ties shared for over a millennium.