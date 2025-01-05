Bou Habib and Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Lebanese Presidential Entitlement

Beirut: Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bou Habib, received a phone call from Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Badr Abdel Ati, to discuss recent developments in Lebanon and the region, focusing on the Lebanese presidential entitlement and the anticipated election session on January 9, 2025.

According to National News Agency – Lebanon, the two ministers also addressed the situation in Syria, emphasizing the importance of maintaining Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They agreed on the necessity for Syrians to determine their country’s political future independently, without external interference.