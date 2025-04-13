European Union Pledges Continued Support for Libyan Governance and Reforms

Tripoli: The European Union Ambassador to Libya, Nicola Orlando, has reiterated the Union’s commitment to supporting Libyan institutions. In a tweet on the X platform on Sunday, Orlando emphasized the EU’s focus on enhancing governance at both central and local levels, empowering youth, strengthening the rule of law, and fostering business and investment through necessary reforms, particularly in the energy sector.

According to Libyan News Agency, Ambassador Orlando conveyed the EU’s strategic priorities for cooperation with Libya for the 2025-2027 period to the Minister of Planning, Mohamed Al-Zaidani. Discussions included the critical need for a unified, sustainable, and transparent framework for government expenditure throughout Libya.

Orlando also indicated the European Union’s readiness to aid Libyan institutions in developing a realistic and responsible framework to stimulate economic growth and provide support to families and businesses.