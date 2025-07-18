EU and UN Urge Fair Wealth Distribution and Institutional Legitimacy in Libya

Tripoli: The European Union and the United Nations have jointly called for equitable wealth distribution and the restoration of institutional legitimacy in Libya. This announcement follows a notable meeting between the EU’s Special Envoy to Libya, Nicola Orlando, and the UN’s Special Representative, Hanna Tetteh, in Tripoli. The meeting was centered on evaluating the current political and security situation in Libya amidst ongoing discussions with various Libyan factions.

According to Libyan News Agency, both Orlando and Tetteh expressed a unified commitment to maintaining Libya’s stability and unity. They emphasized the importance of fostering a comprehensive political process, drawing on the recent municipal elections’ achievements as a potential model for political advancement. Orlando underscored the European Union’s support for the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, particularly the Advisory Committee’s efforts, highlighting the critical nature of the current phase and urging all Libyan and international parties to put national interests first.

A major focus of the meeting was the development of a credible roadmap aimed at restoring institutional legitimacy and setting the stage for comprehensive national elections, which are seen as vital for establishing political stability in Libya. The meeting also highlighted the significance of continued international coordination post-Berlin meeting, to reinforce Libyan-international agreement on forthcoming steps.

Furthermore, both parties concurred that sustainable economic solutions are essential for stability. They emphasized the necessity of tackling the root causes of the economic crisis through fair and transparent national wealth distribution and enhanced financial oversight, aiming to achieve justice and enduring stability in Libya.