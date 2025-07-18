Libyan Students Call for Urgent Elections to Ensure Stability

Tripoli: In a UN consultative session, Libyan university students stressed the need for urgent elections to consolidate stability. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) organized an online consultative session last Wednesday, involving 57 male and female students from various Libyan universities, to gather young people’s perspectives on the Advisory Committee’s proposals concerning the future of the political process in the country.

According to Libyan News Agency, during the discussion, which included students from municipalities such as Tripoli Central, Abu Salim, Hay al-Andalus, Ain Zara, and many others, participants highlighted the critical importance of expediting comprehensive presidential and parliamentary elections. They viewed these elections as essential for achieving stability and consolidating legitimacy in Libya.

Most participants showed a strong preference for the first proposal, advocating for presidential and parliamentary elections to take place almost simultaneously. This approach aims to prevent further political division within the country.

The students also discussed the need to unify the divided military and sovereign institutions, seeing this as a crucial step to avert a recurrence of the political crisis. They raised concerns about the lack of trust and identified widespread corruption as a significant barrier to the integrity of the electoral process.

Additionally, several participants noted the marginalization of certain cultural and social groups within the Libyan political framework, which they believe poses further challenges to conducting inclusive and fair elections.

This session is part of UNSMIL’s ongoing efforts to engage with youth and enhance their involvement in the political process, supporting Libya’s transition towards stability and democracy.