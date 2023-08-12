Escalation of terrorist attacks in Syria is due to continued support by some countries to terrorists, Kanaani says

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a bus of the Syrian Arab Army Deir Ezzor countryside in eastern Syria, causing the martyrdom and the injury of a number of soldiers.

In a statement released on Saturday, Kanaani said that the escalation of terrorist attacks in Syria in the recent months is the result of the continuation of intelligence, security and logistical support for the terrorists that are provided by some countries with the purpose of undermining stability, calm and security in Syria.

The Iranian official underlined his country’s full solidarity with Syria’s government, people, and army.

He added that the continued assistance of the operations of Daesh (ISIS) terrorists and Takfiri groups in Syria complement and are in line with the Zionist entity’s aggression against Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in order to achieve common objectives for the conspirators against the country.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency