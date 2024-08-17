Environment minister heads to Canada to attend workshop in preparation for biodiversity conference

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad headed to the Canadian city of Montreal to participate in a workshop, slated for August 18-19, in preparation for the 16th round of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

She will review her experience in chairing CBD COP 14 during the period from 2018 to 2021.

She will also talk about Egypt’s pivotal role in preparing the draft of the post- 2020 global biodiversity framework.

COP 16 will be the first Biodiversity COP since the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework at COP 15 in December 2022 in Montreal, Canada.

At COP 16, governments will be tasked with reviewing the state of implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Parties to the Convention are expected to show the alignment of their National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs) with the Framework.

COP 16 will further develop the monitoring framework and advance resource mobilization for the Global Biodi

versity Framework. Among other tasks, COP 16 is also due to finalize and operationalize the multilateral mechanism on the fair and equitable sharing of benefits from the use of digital sequence information on genetic resources.

Source: State Information Service Egypt