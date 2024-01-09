Egyptian Journalists Syndicate awards Palestinian Wael Al-Dahdouh Press Freedom Award 2024

The Council of the Journalists Syndicate, headed by Khaled Al-Balshi, head of the Syndicate of Journalists, approved in its meeting on Wednesday, January 3, the recommendation of the Board of Trustees of the Egyptian Press Awards to nominate Palestinian journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh to receive the 'Freedom of the Press' Award in 2024 as a symbol of the steadfastness of Palestinian journalists, in the face of the brutal Zionist aggression on Gaza Strip. Al-Dahdouh's nomination comes in honor of the martyrs of the Palestinian press, who lost their lives to reveal the truth and expose the crimes of Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people. They also exposed, with their steadfastness, the false Zionist narrative and the lies of the Western media. And also in appreciation of Al-Dahdouh's personal sacrifice and his professional role, after he set an example of sacrifice in order to reveal the truth, and after he lost his wife, two of his children, and his grandson who became all martyrs. Despite of his gra ve losses, Al-Dahdouh insisted on performing his professional role as a journalist for Al-Jazeera network. This is what he repeated after he and his colleague, the martyr Samer Abu Daqqa, were directly targeted, and also after his son, fellow journalist Hamza Al-Dahdouh, was killed. It is noteworthy that the 'Freedom of the Press' Award is given to journalists who play a prominent role in defending press freedom, whether through their writing, journalistic work, positions, or intellectual and union activities, or who are exposed to pressure because of their defense of press freedom and the rights of journalists. It may be granted It may also be granted to individuals other than journalists who perform this role. It may also be granted to a public or private legal person if it contributes effectively to supporting freedom of the press and defending journalists. It is noteworthy that the crimes of targeting Palestinian journalists are inseparable from a general context, and are a brutal crime against all the Palestinian people, and against those who convey the truth on the land of Palestine, which has so far resulted in the martyrdom of 110 male and female journalists and media workers. The headquarters of more than 65 Palestinian media outlets were destroyed in Gaza, in addition to the arrests of 18 colleagues in an attempt to obscure the truth. The Egyptian Syndicate Council stressed that exposing these crimes through the press is what will close the door to impunity for the perpetrators of these crimes and Zionist violations against journalists and Palestinian civilians. Source: State Information Service Egypt