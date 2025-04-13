Deputy in Presidential Council Launches Political Initiative at National Dialogue Meeting

Tripoli: Deputy in the Presidential Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi, has unveiled his political initiative to a gathering of political party leaders, blocs, and movements. The initiative was a focal point at the National Dialogue Meeting, which commenced in Tripoli on Sunday.

According to Libyan News Agency, the event was organized under the auspices of Abdullah Al-Lafi and saw participation from a select group of leaders from various political factions. The meeting’s agenda centered around discussing the viability of Al-Lafi’s initiative as a comprehensive strategy to restore national legitimacy and address the ongoing political impasse affecting Libya.

The Presidential Media Office emphasized that the dialogue aimed to explore avenues for implementing the initiative effectively. Participants engaged in discussions to examine how the proposed measures could lead to a resolution of the political challenges currently facing the Libyan nation.

