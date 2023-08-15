Defense Minister: Israeli occupation entity poses the main threat to security and stability of region

Defense Minister, Major Gen. Ali Mahmoud Abbas said that many countries suffered from the evils of the colonial West, as America and its allies sought to provoke conflicts and support terrorist organizations to destroy countries such as Iraq, Libya, Lebanon and Syria which are still suffering from the aggression of the US, its allies and terrorism for more than 12 years.

During a speech at the 11th Moscow Conference on International security, Maj. Gen. Abbas said that the world is witnessing an escalation in the intensity of disputes and conflicts in different regions, and this requires additional effective efforts and serious cooperation to reach the better security situation that we and our people aspire to.

This significant conference is a strong evidence on Russia and its President Vladimir Putin’s keenness on consolidating the pillars of security and stability and restoring balance to the international relations at the time when the world is witnessing an increase in the intensity of disputes and conflicts in various areas in the region, the Minister of Defense went on to say.

He stressed the importance of the region in achieving the international stability, stressing that the geopolitical importance of any region in the world plays a prominent role in determining the nature, form and goal of the relations among the countries of this region.

“After the success of our armed forces, with the help of friends, in defeating aggression and eliminating a large part of terrorism, a number of countries have waged an economic war and a deadly siege against the Syrian people,” Abbas added.

The minister noted that the U.S.-led Western coalition occupies important areas in Syria, steals our wealth and supports terrorism and separatist militias that serve the coalition’s colonial goals and agendas.

He explained that the Turkish occupation of parts of Syria and its criminal practices in the areas it occupies constitute a flagrant violation of international norms and a flagrant attack on a sovereign and independent State.

He made it clear that the Israeli occupation entity is the most significant factor in threatening the security and stability of the region and is a key partner of the United States in its aggression against the region.

Maj. Gen. Abbas expressed Syria’s thanks and appreciation over Russia’s and all the effective and influential countries on the level of the world over their large efforts exerted in the framework of encountering the global threats and risks, particularly the US hostile policies and attempts to monopolize the international decision.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency