Dbaiba Inaugurates Misurata Youth House and Announces Completion of 12 Others

Misurata: The head of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbaiba, inaugurated the Misurata Al-Bahri Youth House on Friday, announcing the completion of 12 other youth houses across several Libyan cities.

According to Libyan News Agency, the newly completed youth houses are located in the cities of Shahat, Dan, Sirte, Sorman, Al-Jamil, Bani Walid, Tarhuna, Nalut, Yafran, Tamasan, and Al-Fujaij. During his speech at the opening ceremony, Dbaiba emphasized that these youth houses will serve as centers for supporting young people and enhancing their capabilities. He highlighted the crucial role of youth in the nation-building process, asserting that Libya’s progress relies on their hands and determination.

Dbaiba also announced plans for 43 new projects across 28 cities to be launched in February. These projects will span various sectors, including health, education, infrastructure, and youth support, as part of ongoing efforts to drive development and reconstruction in the country.