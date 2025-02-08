Dbaiba Inaugurates Artificial Eye Manufacturing Department in Misurata

Misurata: The head of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbaiba, has inaugurated the artificial eye manufacturing department at the National Center for Artificial Limbs in Misurata. During the event, Dbaiba emphasized the government’s commitment to delivering health services to all citizens, with a focus on people with disabilities to ensure they receive necessary care and improve their quality of life.

According to Libyan News Agency, the inauguration was attended by the head of the Therapeutic Services Support and Development Agency, along with several directors from the Ministry of Health. Dbaiba took a tour of the center, where he was informed about the department’s operational mechanisms and the range of services offered. He also reviewed statistics related to the work of the National Center for Artificial Limbs.