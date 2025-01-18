Dbaiba Engages with International Oil Organization Heads at Libya Energy Summit

Tripoli: The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbaiba, held discussions with the heads and secretaries of international and regional oil organizations during the third edition of the Libya Energy and Economy Summit 2025. The summit commenced this morning, Saturday, in Tripoli.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meetings were attended by key figures such as the Minister of Oil and Gas, Khalifa Al-Sadiq, and the Chairman of the National Oil Corporation, Masoud Suleiman. The Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham Al-Qas, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC), Jamal Al-Laghwani, the Secretary-General of the African Petroleum Producing Organization (APPO), Omar Farouk, and the Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) also participated in the discussions.

The government’s media office indicated that the focus of these meetings was on Libya’s role in stabilizing global oil markets and increasing production rates. Additionally, the discussions covered enhancing cooperation and the exchange of technical expertise among member states, as well as exploring ways to boost collaboration in the natural gas sector.