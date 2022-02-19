Dante Labs Partnering with The Renato Dulbecco Foundation to advance personalized medicines for cancer, COVID-19 and rare diseases

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dante Labs , a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, today announced it has partnered with The Renato Dulbecco Foundation to deliver more personalized therapies in rare diseases, oncology and COVID-19. Protelica, the groundbreaking US biotechnology company, has licensed its library of billions of pronectines nanoantibodies and a portfolio of 12 patents to The Renato Dulbecco Foundation. As part of the drug discovery partnership, The Renato Dulbecco Foundation will leverage the Dante Platform to identify nanoantibodies and their efficacy for a wide range of applications, including for the experimental treatment of COVID-19 and all its variants resistant to traditional therapies and orphan diseases. Additional R&D activities will be outsourced to Twist Biosciences.

“Personalized medicine needs personalized data, and it is through partnerships like ours with The Renato Dulbecco Foundation that we can utilize the power of genomic information to treat diseases and ultimately deliver better health outcomes for patients,” said Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Labs.

“I strongly believe that this collaboration will lead to the discovery of new pronectines that must be considered a next generation medicine and will open the avenues for the treatment of still incurable diseases,” said Prof. Giuseppe Nisticò, leader of the Renato Dulbecco Foundation and former member of European Medicine Agency (EMA) CHMP (Committee for Human Medical Products) and EMA management board.

The partnership received the enthusiastic endorsement of Dr. Roberto Crea, scientific director of The Renato Dulbecco Foundation, the famous scientist, biotechnology pioneer and early Genentech employee.

The Renato Dulbecco Foundation was selected to receive government funds of approximately USD 30 million (ca. 27 million euros) and will have employment impact for at least 100 people, including researchers, collaborators and employees. The institute is named after and celebrates Nobel Laureate Renato Dulbecco, the famed Italian–American molecular biologist and virologist who was awarded the 1975 Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine for his work on oncoviruses and in cancer. He is considered the father of human genome decodification.

About Dante Labs

Dante Labs is a global genomic data company building and commercializing a new class of transformative health and longevity applications based on whole genome sequencing and AI. Our assets include one of the largest private genome databases with research consent, a proprietary software platform designed to unleash the power of genomic data at scale and proprietary processes which enable an industrial approach to genomic sequencing.

Contact