Dandi: US occupation provided terrorists with chemical weapons to accuse Syria later of using them

US occupation forces provided terrorists in al-Tanf with chemical weapons, and trained them to use them for alleged incident of chemical weapons use, so they can accuse Syria of such act later” said Deputy Permanent Representative of Syria to the UN, Dr. al-Hakam Dandi during a UNSC session.

“The persistence of the Council to convene monthly meetings on the so called “Syrian chemical file”, in spite that no developments had happened, aims at creating opportunities for well-known states to repeat their accusations” Dandi added.

Dandi went on to say “Syria condemns any use of chemical weapons anywhere, anytime and by any party”.

All parties are responsible for correcting OPCW track and getting it away from misinformation, politicization and polarization, he reiterated.

Syria regrets that some states insist to ignore the Syrian cooperation with the Technical Secretariat of the OPCW, decrying the approach of the Secretariat politicized in favor of Western states, Dandi underscored.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency