Dabaiba Directs Urgent Measures for Displaced People in Eastern Region.



Tripoli: The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, has issued directives to address the challenges facing displaced people in Libya’s eastern region. These instructions, aimed at the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Civil Status Authority, include the disbursement of rent allowance grants and the issuance of civil status documents for affected families.

According to Libyan News Agency, during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tripoli, Dabaiba emphasized the need for equitable treatment of displaced individuals within administrative processes in their current places of residence. He expressed the government’s readiness to make additional decisions to support these procedures, ensuring a dignified life for the displaced population.

The meeting included a comprehensive presentation on the issues confronting the displaced people in the eastern region. Discussions were held in collaboration with relevant state ministries to identify the requirements needed to resolv

e these challenges. Dabaiba issued directives for immediate action, including the adoption of appendices to the rent allowance grant and streamlining the process for obtaining civil status documents.

The meeting saw the participation of the Prime Minister’s Advisor for Financial Affairs and Minister of Transport, Mohammed Al-Shahoubi, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Adel Jumaa, Ministers of Social Affairs Wafaa Al-Kilani and Justice Halima Ibrahim, the Deputy Head of the Civil Status Authority for National Number Affairs, and representatives of the displaced community.