Dabaiba Confirms in Davos the Government’s Commitment to Addressing Issues Affecting the Lives of Libyan Citizens

Davos: The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, during his participation in the Security and Stability session at the World Economic Forum in Davos 2025, expressed the government’s commitment to addressing issues that affect the lives of Libyan citizens. Dabaiba explained during his response to the challenges facing the government that the obstacles were multiple, but the government succeeded in overcoming them thanks to its focus on enhancing stability, developing infrastructure, and ending the conflicts that have severely damaged the country over the past years.

According to Libyan News Agency, the session witnessed the participation of Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi, expert in international relations and economic affairs Megan O’Sullivan, expert in business and politics Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, and expert in human rights and politics Comfort Ero.

The session concluded by stressing the importance of strengthening international partnerships to support stability and sustainable development, with a focus on the need to build strong national institutions capable of facing future challenges and achieving people’s aspirations for security and prosperity.

The World Economic Forum in Davos is an annual event that brings together government leaders, businessmen, and experts from around the world to discuss pressing global issues. In its 2025 edition, the forum focused on ‘security and stability’ issues as a fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable development in conflict-affected areas.