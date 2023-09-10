Clear to cloudy weather, rain showers expected

temperatures will continue to rise to become around their average as the country is affected by Indian seasonal superficial pressure, accompanied by southwestern currents in the upper layers of atmosphere.

Meteorology department expected in its Sunday bulletin that the weather will be hot summer between clear to partly cloudy in general with a chance of rain showers over coastal northern and western areas and hot misty over eastern, al-Jazeera and al-Badia.

The wind will be southwesterly in the southern and coastal regions and northwesterly in the rest of the regions, moderate in speed, with active gusts exceeding 65 kilometers per hour, and the sea weaves will be light to medium in amplitude.

The expected temperatures in some major Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 33 / 20 , Homs 29 / 17 , Tartous 30 / 20 , Aleppo 32 / 20 , Sweida 28 / .

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA)