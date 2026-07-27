CGTN: Why China has become a hot summer destination

BEIJING, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CGTN published an article exploring the China Travel boom. As a growing number of global travelers head to China in search of cooler destinations, the article explores the country’s boom in inbound tourism this summer, and highlights how China’s expanding visa facilitation policies and foreigner-friendly services are driving this travel trend.

As extreme heat grips much of Europe, a new travel trend is taking shape. Increasingly, travelers are looking beyond their own borders in search of cooler summer destinations, and China is emerging as one of their top choices.

With its cool climate and picturesque landscape of green hills and clear waters, Liupanshui City, known as China’s “cool city” in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, has emerged as a favored destination for foreign travelers escaping the heat. During this summer vacation, more than 20 themed events, including music festivals and rural garden fairs, are taking place across the city, drawing visitors from around the world.

Touring the city this summer, Max Slonim, an American tourist, was impressed by the cool and comfortable weather. “Whenever you go to scenic and beautiful places, you can really experience nature and the peaceful atmosphere without huge crowds and long queues,” he said.

The broader momentum behind “China Travel” continues to build. During the first half of 2026, China recorded more than 22.91 million inbound visits, up 20.4% year on year. Traditional summer destinations such as Yunnan, Guizhou and Hunan provinces have topped international travelers’ summer wishlists.

Booming China Travel

In Zhangjiajie, a tourist city in central China’s Hunan Province known worldwide for its dreamlike landscape, the peak season for inbound visitors has arrived. Tourists from Europe, Southeast Asia and beyond venture into its UNESCO-listed sandstone mountains, where cool breezes and lush forests offer a natural retreat.

Benefiting from China’s 240-hour visa-free transit policy, the city has opened over 10 passenger air routes linking eight countries and regions. Fast-track immigration procedures and entry to major attractions with just a passport have made traveling in the city more seamless than ever for international visitors.

Since the beginning of July, family summer trips to the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Scenic Area have surged, with daily visits approaching 10,000 and inbound tourists accounting for over 50% of the total.

China’s cooler coastal destinations are also seeing rising popularity. Qinhuangdao, a seaside city in north China’s Hebei Province, has introduced a diverse lineup of summer activities, including sailing, speedboat rides, intangible cultural heritage performances and immersive VR experiences at the Great Wall Museum.

The city received 43,000 inbound visits during the first half of this year, up 50% year on year, while the average stay of overseas tourists doubled from seven days to fifteen.

The trend is especially noticeable among European travelers. European countries account for nearly 30% of China’s top 20 inbound source markets for this summer. Travel bookings have surged 275% year on year, while attraction ticket orders have increased by 20 times. Visitors from Britain, France and Germany alone account for nearly 42% of all European arrivals.

Why China?

Behind the tourism boom is China’s steadily expanding visa facilitation policy. China currently offers unilateral visa-free entry to nationals of 50 countries and has signed mutual visa exemption agreements with 29 countries. Meanwhile, nationals from 55 countries can now utilize the 240-hour visa-free transit program to enter China via 65 designated ports.

International accessibility has also improved significantly. Direct flights now connect overseas destinations with 160 Chinese cities, while more than three-quarters of inbound travelers now enter the country visa-free.

Meanwhile, travel services have become increasingly foreigner-friendly. Multilingual ticketing machines, AI-powered translation devices and customer support in English, French, Spanish and other languages are now widely available at tourist attractions and on major travel platforms.

Yet one detail repeatedly highlighted by foreign visitors is surprisingly simple: air conditioning. From airports and subway stations to shopping malls, hotels and tourist attractions, reliable cooling has become an essential part of China’s summer travel experience, supported by one of the world’s largest and most reliable power systems.

Across social media, videos of foreign travelers sharing their summer adventures in China have become windows through which global audiences are rediscovering the country. Increasingly, visitors are venturing beyond Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen to explore ancient towns, mountain villages and lesser-known cities. What they are finding is more than just a cool place to escape the summer heat – they are discovering a China that is increasingly accessible, welcoming and vibrant.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2026-07-26/What-makes-China-such-an-appealing-summer-gateway-for-global-tourists–1P5OL710a4M/p.html

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