CBB Sukuk Al-Salam Securities oversubscribed 119%

Manama, The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announced that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 119%.

Subscriptions worth BD 51.120 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on June 12 and matures on September 11, is 5.92% equivalent to the previous issue on May 15.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.278 (BH0009230317) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.

Source: Bahrain News Agency