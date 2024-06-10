Morocco Participates in 175th FAO Session in Rome

Rome – The 175th session of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations commenced on Monday in Rome, with Morocco actively participating. The session, which runs until June 14, addresses key issues related to global food security and agricultural initiatives.

Morocco’s delegation is led by Ambassador Youssef Balla, the Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to the UN agencies in Rome. The team includes Redouane Arrach, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development, and Water and Forests; Abdellah Larhmaid, Deputy Permanent Representative; and Reda Ayouch, Director of Strategy and Statistics at the Ministry of Agriculture.

During the session, the Moroccan delegation underscored the significance of the 33rd FAO Regional Conference for Africa, which took place in Rabat from April 18 to 20, 2024. They lauded the outcomes of the conference, highlighting it as a pivotal platform for African nations to reaffirm their commitment to sustainable agricultural

growth and to bolster the FAO’s role in this endeavor.

As the newly appointed President of the FAO Conference for Africa for the next two years, Morocco emphasized the collective dedication of African countries to contribute to agricultural development in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 2030 Agenda.

The Moroccan delegation also called on the FAO to enhance its partnership with African member states to optimize their efforts, particularly regarding the implementation of the post-Malabo action plan within the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP).

The 175th FAO Council session will tackle critical topics, including global food security challenges, the effects of geopolitical events on food systems, and the execution of regional agricultural initiatives.

The FAO Council, consisting of 49 members including Morocco, serves as the executive arm of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, overseeing the implementation of its programs and polic

ies.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse