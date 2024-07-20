Libyan Newswire

Cairo University comes in 529 rank in Webometrics Ranking of World Universities

Jul 20, 2024

The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities in July showed that Cairo University advanced by 214 ranks to be in 529 rank among the best countries of the world.

President of Cairo University Mohamed el Khosht said that the Spanish ranking of Webometrics issues a ranking for more than 30,000 universities and educational institutions around the world twice a year in January and July.

Cairo University comes on top of 81 Egyptian universities and educational institutions included in the ranking, he said, adding that only five Egyptian universities entered the best 1000 universities list.

Cairo University continues advancing in the international rankings because of paying attention to scientific research and international publications in international scientific magazines.

Source: State Information Service Egypt

