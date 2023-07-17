Bybit VIPs to Embark on an Unforgettable Journey at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia 2023

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach – 17 July 2023 – Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange and sponsor of the Safehouse team, is excited to host eight specially selected users as VIPs at the upcoming Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia 2023 Race, taking place from July 14 to 16.

Bybit announced its sponsorship of the Safehouse team for the high-octane Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia this year, helping bring the thunderous roar of Lamborghini engines to the prestigious circuits of Asia. From the iconic Suzuka Circuit to the majestic Fuji Speedway in Japan, each track presents unique challenges that demand the utmost skill and courage from the drivers.

Bybit’s unwavering dedication to the exponential opportunities of the crypto market shines through as they empower the Safehouse Team to push their limits and reach new heights in the fiercely competitive world of motorsport. This sponsorship strengthens the bond between trading and racing, and cements Bybit’s commitment to fueling the passion and ambition that drive both these high-precision worlds.

Indeed, Bybit’s clients and traders know that accuracy, focus, and a relentless drive are essential for success. Now, at the Super Trofeo, this powerful connection is being highlighted for racing fans all over the world.

“I’m stoked to offer our users the exclusive opportunity to attend the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia 2023 Race,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “It’s an honor to contribute to this high-profile event and witness the incredible ingenuity of the Lamborghini motorsports and passionate team members. Their dedication to innovation reflects our attitude at Bybit where we are building the world’s Crypto Ark and democratizing the opportunity to invest in Web3.”

As the global crypto revolution continues to gain momentum, Bybit’s sponsorship of the Safehouse team is supporting the team’s quest to take their game to the next level and achieve greatness in the highly competitive world of motorsport.

More From Bybit

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions, the Oracle Red Bull Racing team, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Made in Brazil (MIBR), and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports.

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

https://discord.com/invite/bybit

https://www.facebook.com/Bybit

https://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange/

https://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/

https://t.me/BybitEnglish

https://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official

https://twitter.com/Bybit_Official

https://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit

For media inquiries, please contact: press@bybit.com