Business Sector Minister: Egypt pays great attention to developing public sector companies



Minister of Public Business Sector Mohamed Shimi emphasized on Saturday 12/10/2024 that Egypt pays great attention to the development of public sector companies within the New Republic era.

The minister made his remarks during his participation in the launch ceremony of a book titled “Egypt’s National Security is Red Line.. A Patriot President for a Powerful State and Deserving People”, as part of the “Republic Book” series published by Al Gomhuria’s Dar Al Tahrir for Printing and Publishing. The event was attended by a raft of ministers and key public figures.

He affirmed that his ministry aims to achieve the highest return on the state’s investment in companies affiliated with the public sector while boosting domestic production and technology localization.

Shimi stressed the importance of the state’s projects, such as the development of the Egyptian rural areas, which are playing a strategic role in enhancing food security, highlighting other major projects on infrastructure development, the New Adminis

trative Capital (NAC), the New Suez Canal, economic zones and cities and health initiatives.

The official pointed out that his ministry has adopted ambitious strategies that aim to empower the private sector and increase its contribution to the national economy while promoting local and foreign investments.

Referring to the book, Shimi highlighted that its title reflects the characteristics of the New Republic era, when a country enjoys safety and stability, adding that it also aligns with the primary responsibilities the country faces in the upcoming phase.

The 208-page book narrates the success story of the nation in achieving development and stability.

Source: State Information Service Egypt