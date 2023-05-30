Bronze medal for Syria in World Informatics Olympiad for Teams, Egypt

The Syrian Olympic team obtained a bronze medal in the International Olympiad in Informatics for Teams, which was organized by the Arab Republic of Egypt during the period between 26 and 30 May.

Distinction and Creativity Agency stated in a statement to SANA that the medal-winning team included students from Al-Ma’ari School in Aleppo (Bernard Brahimsha, Mark Awad, Tim Hijazi and Elia Ibrahim).

The competitions of this Olympiad included a three-hour test, during which the participants solved a set of competitive programming problems in English.

This is the 2nd Syrian participation in the World Informatics Olympiad for Teams, which is being held for the 6th time in a row.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency