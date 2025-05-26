Bitget’s Blockchain4Youth Celebrates Two Years of Youth-Driven Innovation Bitget’s Blockchain4Youth Celebrates Two Years of Youth-Driven Innovation

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is excited to celebrate the 2nd Anniversary of Blockchain4Youth. With over 8,000 participants globally and more than 3,000 certificates issued, the program continues to empower the next generation with the knowledge and tools needed to shape the future of blockchain and Web3 innovation.

The initiative’s success is anchored in its mission to bridge the knowledge gap between emerging technologies and youth audiences, particularly students, young developers, and aspiring entrepreneurs. Through the flagship initiative Bitget Builders, Bitget announced its global expansion through a series of offline engagements, inviting crypto enthusiasts from various backgrounds to co-build the Bitget ecosystem while unlocking insights, event access, and growth opportunities.

Over the past year, Blockchain4Youth has collaborated with universities and educational institutions worldwide, including top institutions in North America, APAC and other regions. In March 2025, Blockchain4Youth saw itself at the centre of Google Developer Group’s “Build with AI” Hackathon, speaking and inspiring 130 bright student minds, exploring the intersection of blockchain and AI.

Now entering its third year, Blockchain4Youth has expanded to over 70 countries and regions, reaching out through a series of educational partnerships, hackathons and online courses. With over 80+ campus lectures, Blockchain4Youth has made its mark in growing education and awareness around this emerging tech. This growth shows Bitget’s longstanding commitment to making blockchain knowledge accessible and inclusive while creating real-world impact.

“Over the last two years, Blockchain4Youth has evolved from an idea into a global movement,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget. “We hold strongly onto the belief that the future is in the hands of the youth and we are thrilled to see how many young people have taken initiative to learn, build, and contribute to the Web3 space. As the blockchain industry continues to mature, it becomes essential to build a more inclusive and innovative digital future, and I believe the answer lies in the next generation.”

Bitget remains committed to empowering global youth through impactful initiatives that foster innovation, education, and community building in Web3. As Blockchain4Youth enters its third year, it continues to serve as a cornerstone of Bitget’s broader mission to drive mainstream blockchain adoption through education and supporting youths.

