Bitget Wallet Continues Momentum at Philippines Blockchain Week

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget Wallet, the leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, wrapped up a successful run at Philippines Blockchain Week held at the SMX Convention Center Manila, from June 10 to 11. Bitget Wallet’s participation reinforces its commitment to driving blockchain accessibility and innovation in Southeast Asia.

A key highlight of Bitget Wallet’s presence was the participation of Will Wu, Head of Growth at Bitget Wallet, in the panel discussion titled “Behind the Screens: Secrets of the Big Global Exchanges.” Sharing the stage with other exchanges, the panel explored the inner workings of major crypto platforms, from growth strategies to user trust. The discussion offered attendees valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of global exchanges and the future of digital asset adoption against the backdrop of greater institutional adoption.

At its booth, Bitget Wallet introduced its recent Solana Pay and national QR integration, enabling seamless QR code-based crypto payments. This development supports the growing movement toward interoperable and accessible payment systems in the region and reflects Bitget Wallet’s mission to bridge traditional and decentralized finance for everyday users.

Bitget Wallet’s presence at Philippines Blockchain Week reaffirms its strategic focus on emerging markets and community-centric innovation as it continues to scale globally with over 80 million users across 100+ countries.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users’ assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

