Bitget Title Sponsors TOKEN2049 Singapore, Accelerating Awareness on the Future of Universal Exchange

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), is excited to announce the title sponsorship at Token2049 Singapore, using Asia’s flagship Web3 conference as the launchpad for its next chapter. Hosted at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre from 1 to 2 October 2025, Bitget arrives at TOKEN2049 with a bold vision to redefine how digital and traditional markets converge under a single platform.

The highlight of the week will be CEO Gracy Chen’s keynote address on October 2 at 12:30PM SGT, delivered on the TON Stage, titled “The Future is Not Centralized – It’s Universal.” Gracy will outline how the UEX framework bridges centralized and decentralized trading with tokenized stocks, AI tools, and hybrid custody, setting the tone for the industry’s next decade.

Beyond the stage, Bitget’s presence will dominate the Sands Expo & Convention Centre with a booth design that promises to be one of the event’s most striking attractions. More than a showcase, the installation will embody Bitget’s vision of scale and speed, offering attendees an immersive glimpse into the future of trading.

Complementing the main conference, Bitget will host two side events. On September 30, the invite-only media mixer “ Behind Closed Doors: Sips & Secrets of UEX & Wallet ” will bring together industry leaders for an evening of candid discussion. Moderated by Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade, the panel will feature Bitget CEO Gracy Chen, Bitget Wallet CMO Jamie Elkaleh, Foresight Ventures’ Managing Partner Alice Li, and Morph CEO Colin Gotra, offering an inside look at how the Universal Exchange model is reshaping crypto markets. The night will also include a roadmap update from Bitget Wallet, signaling its next chapter in Web3 adoption. To conclude TOKEN2049 in style, on October 2, Bitget will host “ TopGear Night: Bitget Turns 7 ,” a celebration blending live entertainment, global community, and international flair to mark seven years of growth and innovation.

TOKEN2049 comes at a pivotal moment for Bitget. Having introduced the Universal Exchange framework earlier this month, the platform now integrates everything from crypto and stock tokens to AI trading agents and cross-chain liquidity through Bitget Onchain . With over 120 million users worldwide, Bitget is positioning UEX as more than a trading platform, it is a future-proof marketplace designed to bridge TradFi and DeFi under one roof.

“TOKEN2049 is the heartbeat of Web3 in Asia, and this year marks a turning point for Bitget,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Our vision of a Universal Exchange is a framework to unify fragmented markets and build a trading ecosystem designed for the decades ahead. TOKEN2049 is the perfect stage to share that message.”

As Bitget enters its eighth year, the platform signals its intention not just to participate in the industry’s growth but to shape the very infrastructure on which the next generation of finance will run.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX). Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

