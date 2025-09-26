Bitget Releases September 2025 Proof of Reserves, Leading with 186% Reserve Ratio and UEX Security Innovations

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) and Web3 company, has released its September 2025 Proof of Reserves (PoR) report as a part of its monthly transparency and user protection commitment. The latest data shows that Bitget continues to hold reserves well above the industry standard, with a total reserve ratio of 186% across major assets.

As of September 23, 2025, Bitget holds 30,753.11 BTC in reserves against 9,395.3 BTC in user assets, with a strong 327% reserve ratio.

For USDT, the exchange holds 1,945,761,538.54 USDT compared to 1,933,854,152.4 USDT in user assets, ensuring a 101% reserve ratio. Bitget’s ETH reserves stand at 308,082.22 ETH versus 139,140.23 ETH in user holdings, representing a strong 221% reserve ratio. Additionally, Bitget maintains 143,625,499.13 USDC in reserves against 114,492,072.13 USDC in user assets, showing a solid 125% reserve ratio. In September 2025, Bitget’s user assets rose decisively: BTC increased 22% month-on-month (from 7,681 to 9,395) and USDC climbed 33% MoM (from $86.0M to $114.5M).

These figures further strengthen Bitget’s reputation as one of the most transparent and secure cryptocurrency exchanges in the industry. By consistently maintaining over 100% of user deposits across all major assets, Bitget sets the benchmark for asset safety and risk management. The ongoing publication of Proof of Reserves (PoR) reports verified through the Merkle Tree method empowers users to independently validate their account balances, ensuring that their funds remain fully backed at all times.

“Transparency and user protection are deeply embedded in everything we do at Bitget. Achieving a 186% reserve ratio this month shows a commitment to safeguarding user assets and building trust within our community. As we drive forward our Universal Exchange (UEX) vision, one of our top priorities is delivering enhanced security. Through a hybrid custody model, advanced risk filtering, and a protection fund exceeding $700 million, we combine user empowerment with institutional-level safeguards, raising the standard for the entire industry,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

With this September update, Bitget remains at the forefront of publishing independent, surplus-backed PoR reports, as it accelerates the development of the UEX model. By prioritizing best-in-class security measures and robust user protections, Bitget is shaping a safer, more transparent, and ultimately user-centric future of trading.

To check the updated proof-of-reserves, please visit here.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets within a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI powered trading tools, interoperability between tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and BNB Chain along with wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet runs as the leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built-in the platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

