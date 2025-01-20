VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is proud to introduce its innovative Hold-to-Earn service, Bitget HodlerYield, with USDE and weETH as the first supported tokens. This new service provides users with a seamless way to earn passive income by holding mainstream tokens, offering both base annual percentage returns (APRs) and the opportunity to receive additional rewards through special promotions, making the total APR over 20%.

Bitget Launches Hold-to-Earn Service, Supporting USDE and weETH as Initial Tokens

Bitget HodlerYield is structured to cater to diverse user needs by supporting multiple holding methods, including spot holdings, collateral holdings under the unified margin mode, and sub-account participation. By holding eligible tokens such as weETH, a liquid restaking token issued by Ether.fi, or USDE, a synthetic dollar issued by Ethena, users can enjoy daily calculated rewards, which are automatically distributed to their accounts. The service dynamically adjusts APRs based on market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency while maximizing user benefits.

“At Bitget, we strive to deliver smarter crypto investment solutions that help generate passive income for the masses. Contrary to the traditional Earn/Staking programs offered by centralized exchanges, Bitget users can now receive rewards directly just by holding the tokens regardless of the account in which the crypto holdings are stored. This has simplified the steps required for users to start earning yields on our platform, making it even more user-friendly as users no longer need to worry about liquidity and lock-up periods.” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

“We’ve had a ton of customer demand for weETH as collateral and are excited to partner with Bitget to make that a reality! Bitget users who hold weETH will passively earn on their ETH while maintaining price exposure,” commented Mike Silagadze, founder and CEO of Ether.fi.

HodlerYield provides users with the flexibility to manage their holdings while earning consistent returns. Daily snapshots of user balances across accounts, including spot, contract, and strategy accounts, determine eligible rewards. A minimum holding value of 1 USDT in weETH or USDE is required, and rewards are distributed the following day based on the designated token’s market price. The service ensures simplicity and ease of use, as users can maintain their holdings without additional manual actions to make subscriptions and claim rewards.

The launch of HodlerYield shows Bitget’s dedication to providing a secure, user-centric platform. This service broadens the use cases for yield-bearing tokens and reflects the company’s long-term vision of empowering users with innovative tools for smarter investments.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices may fluctuate and experience price volatility. Only invest what you can afford to lose. The value of your investment may be impacted and it is possible that you may not achieve your financial goals or be able to recover your principal investment. You should always seek independent financial advice and consider your own financial experience and financial standing. Past performance is not a reliable measure of future performance. Bitget shall not be liable for any losses you may incur. Nothing here shall be construed as financial advice.

