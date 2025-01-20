USAID Concludes Training on Consensus-Building for Murzuq Steering Committee

Tripoli: USAID has successfully concluded a three-day training session aimed at the Murzuq Steering Committee, focusing on municipal consensus-building with an emphasis on local reconciliation and stability. This initiative underscores USAID’s commitment to fostering peace and integrating conflict resolution practices within governance frameworks.

According to Libyan News Agency, the training was organized by the American Bar Association (ABA) and saw the participation of USAID’s Representative in Libya, Christopher La Fargue. Local leaders, members of the Murzuq Municipal Council, and various municipal stakeholders also attended the event. The primary objective was to explore and implement practical strategies that would integrate conflict resolution into the decision-making processes of local governance.

La Fargue emphasized that the training was a direct response to the Murzuq Steering Committee’s request to bolster reconciliation efforts. He reiterated USAID’s dedication to supporting Libyans as they na

vigate challenges and work towards enduring peace and progress.