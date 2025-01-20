USAID Concludes Training on Consensus-Building for Murzuq Steering Committee

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

Tripoli: USAID has successfully concluded a three-day training session aimed at the Murzuq Steering Committee, focusing on municipal consensus-building with an emphasis on local reconciliation and stability. This initiative underscores USAID’s commitment to fostering peace and integrating conflict resolution practices within governance frameworks.

According to Libyan News Agency, the training was organized by the American Bar Association (ABA) and saw the participation of USAID’s Representative in Libya, Christopher La Fargue. Local leaders, members of the Murzuq Municipal Council, and various municipal stakeholders also attended the event. The primary objective was to explore and implement practical strategies that would integrate conflict resolution into the decision-making processes of local governance.

La Fargue emphasized that the training was a direct response to the Murzuq Steering Committee’s request to bolster reconciliation efforts. He reiterated USAID’s dedication to supporting Libyans as they na
vigate challenges and work towards enduring peace and progress.

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

Copyright ©2025 libyannewswire.com All Rights Reserved.