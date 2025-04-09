Billionaire Businessman Hasan Abdullah Mohamed Ismaik Unveils New Identity: HAMIC Group

Marking a New Era of Innovation, Growth, and Global Expansion

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visionary entrepreneur and renowned billionaire Hasan Abdullah Mohamed Ismaik has officially launched the new identity of his business conglomerate: HAMIC Group, an acronym for Hasan Abdullah Mohamed Ismaik Capital. This bold new brand represents an elevated vision for the future—rooted in a legacy of excellence and driven by innovation and global ambition.

Formerly known as the Hasan Ismaik Group, HAMIC Group stands as a testament to over 30 years of success, with a presence in 10 countries and management of more than 25 diverse investment projects. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, HAMIC Group is a powerhouse of investment and asset management, with a dynamic, diversified portfolio spanning financial investments, real estate, retail, general trading, and hospitality.

With the UAE as its strategic launchpad, HAMIC Group aims to capitalize on the region’s thriving economy and its status as a global financial and commercial hub. The group is set to scale its legacy to unprecedented heights, advancing regional and international ventures that embody innovation, sustainability, and economic value creation.

“At this transformative moment in our journey, I am proud to unveil HAMIC Group—a name that reflects our ambition, purpose, and commitment to building a future-ready investment powerhouse,” said Hasan Ismaik, Founder and Chairman of HAMIC Group. “With a portfolio valued in the billions of dollars, we are poised to lead in shaping opportunities, driving growth, and supporting the UAE’s vision of a diversified and sustainable economy.”

Built on the enduring success of the MARYA Group, which played a pivotal role in shaping real estate, retail, and investment landscapes, HAMIC Group is poised to expand its impact through a distinguished suite of companies including:

MARYA Development : Delivering iconic real estate projects in the UAE and globally. SOHO : A leading retail player managing premium assets and brands in fashion and F&B. HII Investments : Specializing in strategic, high-impact financial investments. HAMG General Trading : Powering trade solutions across regional and global markets.



HAMIC Group’s investment philosophy is deeply rooted in market intelligence, strategic foresight, and a commitment to excellence. The group is uniquely positioned to drive value through sustainable and socially responsible initiatives, with a strong emphasis on enhancing lifestyles and meeting evolving consumer aspirations.

“Our strategy is aligned with the UAE’s national priorities and global economic trends,” Ismaik added. “HAMIC Group is more than an investment group—it is a catalyst for progress, a platform for innovation, and a legacy in motion.”

With a clear vision and purpose-driven leadership, HAMIC Group is set to redefine the landscape of modern investment, blending luxury, sustainability, and impact across every venture it undertakes.

About HAMIC Group:

Hasan Ismaik Group (HAMIC Group) is a global investment powerhouse with over 30 years of experience, headquartered in the UAE, and managing a multi-billion-dollar portfolio.

At HAMIC, we believe in the power of innovation and collaboration to transform industries. With a global footprint spanning 10 countries—including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Bahrain, Turkey, France, Germany, and the United States—we operate more than 25 projects that drive growth and create lasting impact.

HAMIC Group operates across five key sectors: general investments, real estate, retail, trading, and hospitality. Under its umbrella, HAMIC owns and manages several leading companies, each driving excellence in its respective industry:

MARYA Development: Elevating life through timeless design and thoughtful craftsmanship. We are committed to developing exceptional properties that redefine urban landscapes, enhance communities, and provide premium living experiences.

SOHO: Combining luxury retail, fashion, and the F&B industries with a passion for enhancing the customer experience and driving innovation in lifestyle.

HII & HAMG: Focused on connecting industries through strategic partnerships, driving growth across sectors, and generating financial returns through visionary investment strategies.

With a proven track record and a visionary brand portfolio, HAMIC Group is shaping the future with uncompromising excellence and a lasting impact.

Timeless Impact, Driven by Innovation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18f30f48-b6dd-4bf8-915d-bed03b46eebf



